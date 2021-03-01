TODAY |

Motorists frustrated with wait times of up to eight hours trying to return to Auckland after move to Level 3

Source:  1 NEWS

Tensions have flared at Auckland's borders as motorists report wait times of up to eight hours to get back into the city after Alert Level 3 restrictions came into force yesterday morning.

Long queues were filmed at the Mercer checkpoint, nearly 18 hours after new Alert Level 3 restrictions came in. Source: Breakfast

Pictures from last night at the Mercer checkpoint on the city's southern border show long queues, nearly 18 hours after the city's southern border swung into action.

The slow crawl into the city leaving commuters tired and frustrated.

Air New Zealand says a number of their aircrew were caught up in the congestion, resulting in a two hour delay of a flight from Auckland to Los Angeles last night. 

Auckland was plunged back into Alert Level 3 lockdown at 6am on Sunday following a new community case of Covid-19 on Saturday, linked to the Papatoetoe cluster.

The rest of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 at the same time.

Yesterday one new community case of Covid-19, linked to the Papatoetoe cluster, was recorded in New Zealand.

