Motorists flock to the pumps as Waitomo Group opens first petrol station in Wellington

Family-owned Waitomo Group has opened its first Wellington station in Upper Hutt.

Cars are queuing up outside Waitomo petrol station on Fergusson Drive with Waitomo offering 91 petrol for $1.89 for the 48 hours.

Waitomo managing director Jimmy Orsmby said today's opening had been the most popular with the public in Waitomo’s history.

Extra petrol deliveries have been scheduled to deal with the predicted demand and competitors in the area have already dropped their petrol prices.