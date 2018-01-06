 

Motorists drive cautiously as waves swamp road near Eastbourne, Lower Hutt

Strong winds and high tide sent waves crashing onto the road towards Eastbourne today.
Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Williamson charging along towards century despite three quick wickets for Pakistan

Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel


Elderly woman attacked in Palmerston North - the second time in three months

01:41
Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the first One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand caused disruptions this morning.

03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.



 
