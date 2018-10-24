TODAY |

Motorist dead, section of SH1 closed after crash involving milk tanker north of Auckland

1 NEWS
One person is dead and a section of State Highway 1 is closed this morning following a crash between a truck and a milk tanker. 

Emergency services were called shortly before 2am to the crash, on SH 1 Topuni, about 10km north of Wellsford.

St John said one person was transported to Northland Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

A helicopter was dispatched.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson earlier told 1 NEWS one person was trapped. They said a rescue tender was used for extrication.

Four crews had been sent to the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says police are investigating the crash and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

A detour is in place via Mangawhai but is not suitable for heavy vehicles, it said in a statement.

Motorists are advised to delay their journeys or allow extra time this morning.

