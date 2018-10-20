Motorhome, bus seatbelts recalled after failing safety standards

Transport officials are warning about seatbelts installed in motorhomes, buses and vans, that have been recalled because they don't meet safety standards.

The seatbelts were imported by Business Ventures Limited, and made by Changzhou BWD in China.

They can be identified by a label located on the strap and the alert only applies to three-point seatbelts supplied by Business Ventures Limited and manufactured by Changzhou BWD.

The Transport Agency said the seatbelts were commonly used to replace belts which had been damaged.

If this type of seatbelt was in the driver seat people were advised not to use the vehicle until it had been replaced, if it was fitted in other seats the advice was not to allow passengers to use those seats.

Vehicle inspectors were instructed to fail a vehicle for its warrant of fitness or certificate of fitness inspection if these seatbelts were in the vehicle, the Transport Agency said.

The Transport Agency has sent 'stop now' letters to the seatbelt importer and known retailers.