A motorcylist has died after a crash on State Highway 1 near Johnsonville overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3:03am.

Police are investigating reports that the car was being driven in a southerly direction in the northbound lane.

They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the motorway.

Anyone with information can get in touch with Wellington Police on (04) 381-2000.