Motorcyclist thrown 10m from bike, now in serious condition

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown 10 metres in Auckland.

Sixty-year-old motorcyclist flown to hospital in a serious condition after being thrown 10 metres. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew told 1 NEWS they responded at 5:30pm yesterday in Awhitu, just south of Manukau Heads.