Motorcyclist surprised by parking fine - which he got after paying for parking

Getting fined for paying for parking was a new one for Mario Gregor, but it could lead to changes after Fair Go shone light on parking rules in the capital.

The long-time rider says he was ticketed by Wellington City Parking Services after putting his 1200cc BMW in a street park and buying a ticket.

"We travel around New Zealand quite often and always pay for car parks and bike parks and regular car spaces and never had any issue," Mr Gregor told Fair Go.

Wellington does not allow motorcycles to use multi-meter parking spaces, even if the rider pays, though if the meter is an old-fashioned coin-operated parking meter, they use it and even park a second bike there as long as someone feeds the meter.

Wellington City Council provides 600 feet of kerb - around 500 parking spaces - for motorcycles and scooters.

The parks are free of charge, with no time limits, but not enough to park the 2500 motorcycles thought to come in and out of the capital each working day.

Parking has been further restricted since the earthquake last year closed a number of buildings, further restricting public parking or staff parking for motorcycles.

Wellington Council Parking Services waived the $40 infringement but issued Mario Gregor with a first and final warning. He wants a better explanation and more places to park his motorbike, even if he has to pay to use them.

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman promised Fair Go he will support more motorcycle parks and thinks there could be action within a few months.

"Personally, I think we should be introducing a bit of short term, pay and display parking just for motorbikes," Cr Calvi-Freeman told Fair Go.

He suggested a reduced fee of 50 cents an hour, down from the $4.50 per hour cars pay, would also be fair, but that may buy a fight with some riders.

"Way back in the day they were given free motorcycle parking of allocated spaces and we've been defending that ever since," says Byron Cumins, president of the Bikers' Rights Organisation of NZ.

"The bulk of the motorcycling community would be looking to maintain their free parking and just get it better, get it safer and tidier, for free."