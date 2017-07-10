 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Motorcyclist surprised by parking fine - which he got after paying for parking

share

Garth Bray 

Fair Go Reporter

Getting fined for paying for parking was a new one for Mario Gregor, but it could lead to changes after Fair Go shone light on parking rules in the capital.

Mario Gregor was bemused to be given a fine despite purchasing a ticket to park in a council spot.
Source: Fair Go

The long-time rider says he was ticketed by Wellington City Parking Services after putting his 1200cc BMW in a street park and buying a ticket.

"We travel around New Zealand quite often and always pay for car parks and bike parks and regular car spaces and never had any issue," Mr Gregor told Fair Go.

Wellington does not allow motorcycles to use multi-meter parking spaces, even if the rider pays, though if the meter is an old-fashioned coin-operated parking meter, they use it and even park a second bike there as long as someone feeds the meter.

Wellington City Council provides 600 feet of kerb - around 500 parking spaces - for motorcycles and scooters.

The parks are free of charge, with no time limits, but not enough to park the 2500 motorcycles thought to come in and out of the capital each working day.

Parking has been further restricted since the earthquake last year closed a number of buildings, further restricting public parking or staff parking for motorcycles.

Wellington Council Parking Services waived the $40 infringement but issued Mario Gregor with a first and final warning. He wants a better explanation and more places to park his motorbike, even if he has to pay to use them.

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman promised Fair Go he will support more motorcycle parks and thinks there could be action within a few months.

"Personally, I think we should be introducing a bit of short term, pay and display parking just for motorbikes," Cr Calvi-Freeman told Fair Go.

He suggested a reduced fee of 50 cents an hour, down from the $4.50 per hour cars pay, would also be fair, but that may buy a fight with some riders.

"Way back in the day they were given free motorcycle parking of allocated spaces and we've been defending that ever since," says Byron Cumins, president of the Bikers' Rights Organisation of NZ.

"The bulk of the motorcycling community would be looking to maintain their free parking and just get it better, get it safer and tidier, for free."

Mr Cummins estimates Wellington City Council could add another 200 bike parks that are unusable by cars and since it would not cost anything to do so, they should also be offered for free.

Related

Transport

Wellington

Garth Bray

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:15
2
The 65-year-old driver has been charged over the incident which left the victim with a broken leg.

Watch: The shocking moment a man drives into his neighbour during street row

00:13
3
Lagi Vaili filmed an exchange between the driver and a passenger who was complaining about a stoppage undertaken to keep the bus running to schedule.

Video: 'F*** off!' - Auckland bus riders shocked by driver swearing at passenger, investigation launched


00:35
4
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

00:44
5
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ