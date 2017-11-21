Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car near Dunedin

Source:
A man has been seriously injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Dunedin.
The motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital after the crash at the intersection of State Highway One and Henley-Berwick Rd, yesterday.
Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is urged to contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.
