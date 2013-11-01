 

Motorcyclist seriously injured during Auckland rush hour crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a car today.

Ambulance

Source: 1 NEWS

The accident happened on the corner of Parker Ave and Titirangi Rd in New Lynn today.

The motorcyclist has been taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
 

