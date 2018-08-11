Motorcyclist scolds woman reading while driving on Auckland motorway

Go-pro footage of a woman reading a book while driving on one of Auckland's main highways has sparked interest online and a warning from police.
The woman in the video, which was posted to the Highway Express Truck NZ Facebook page yesterday, can be seen reading while driving on the Northern Motorway, which has a speed limit of 100km per hour.
The motorcyclist does a double take when he sees this and decides to slow down and confront her.
Once he's positioned his bike next to her car, he toots his horn and shouts "Put that f**** s*** away."
Oddly enough, members of the Facebook page weren't surprised by the woman's behaviour and commented how they see this all too often.
"Things we see on the motorway. I've seen plenty reading books/newspapers, folding washing, doing makeup, filling out a form the list goes on," commented one person.
Another said "Sadly, it's all too common."
Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw said it is important that all drivers drive without distraction, reports the NZ Herald.
"Nobody wants to share the road with a driver who isn't paying full attention. It just takes one person, being distracted for one second, to potentially cause a life-changing crash," he said.
Senior Sergeant Henshaw said the footage has been referred to the Road Policing team for review and further action where appropriate.
Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving behaviour is encouraged to report it immediately to the police via 111. Other traffic offences can be reported on *555.