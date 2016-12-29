Motorcyclist missing at Mt Cook located

The man missing from Aoraki Mt Cook since December 27 has been located.

Lucas Sven Halberg has been missing since December 27. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were concerned for Lucas Sven Halgren, known as Sven a 24-year-old man who was last seen on his motorbike, a blue Suzuki 650 road bike, licence plate unknown.

Halberg was last seen on a blue Suzuki motorbike. Source: 1 NEWS

He is currently living and working at Aoraki Mt Cook.

At 7pm on December 27, Sven left the Staff Accommodation at the Hermitage Mt Cook on his motorbike.

The following morning, he did not report for work or contact anyone.