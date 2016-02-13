Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck near Hastings

A person is dead after a crash in Bridge Pa, near Hastings today between a truck and a motorcycle.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the crash took place on Stock Road near the intersection with Irongate Road West about 8.30am.

The person riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person, who was riding as the pillion passenger of the motorcycle, is in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.