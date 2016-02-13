Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck near Hastings

Source:
A person is dead after a crash in Bridge Pa, near Hastings today between a truck and a motorcycle.
Police said the crash took place on Stock Road near the intersection with Irongate Road West about 8.30am.
The person riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person, who was riding as the pillion passenger of the motorcycle, is in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.
The crash is being investigated by Police and diversions remain in place.
