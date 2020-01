A motorcyclist is dead after a serious crash with a car on Kopu-Hikuai Rd in Waikato this afternoon.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

The car and motorbike collided on State Highway 25A, near Kopu, at around 3.45pm, police say.

Police later confirmed the motorcyclist had died from the crash.

The road has been closed and delays are expected, with police advising people to use alternate routes if they can.