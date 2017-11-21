 

Motorcyclist in critical condition following collision with car in Canterbury

Source:

1 NEWS

A man is in a critical condition after colliding with a car in Canterbury this evening. 

Police said the crash occurred in Waddington, Selwyn, at 6.25pm. 

The rider of the bike is being flown to hospital.

The crash has occurred at the intersection of Waimakariri Gorge and Waddington Roads, Selwyn.

Police said there are no diversions in place, however drivers are asked to take care around the area, while emergency services are at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will be at the scene. 

This is the third crash involving a motorcycle in Canterbury today alone. 

