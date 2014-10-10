Motorcyclist flown to hospital after receiving leg and abdominal injuries

Source:
A motorcyclist was transported to hospital by helicopter after colliding with a car on a highway near Motueka this evening.
"The motorcycle was travelling towards Motueka and appears to have clipped the back of a car that was turning right into Wilsons Road," says police.
The motorcyclist received serious leg and abdominal injuries and was flown to Nelson Hospital from Moutere Highway.
Nelson police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision shortly before 5pm today by contacting them on 03 546 3840.
