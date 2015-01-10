TODAY |

Motorcyclist dies in Wellington Hospital after crash last week

Source:  1 NEWS

A motorcyclist has died in Wellington Hospital after a crash last week.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 near Paremata on Wednesday, December 4.

The man was critically injured after colliding with a car shortly after 5pm that day.

He passed away in Wellington Hospital two days later on Friday December 6.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

If you can help, please call detective sergeant Iain Burns on 04 381 2000 and quote file number 191207/5896.

