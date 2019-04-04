Motorcyclist dies in Waikato crash near Tauhei

A motorcyclist has died following a crash at an intersection near Tauhei, Waikato this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say initial reports suggested that they had collided with a car but have now confirmed that the motorbike was the only vehicle involved.
The motorcyclist is said to have died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tainui Road and Tauhei Road earlier today.
Diversions in the area are expected to remain in place for several hours as the serious crash unit investigates the scene.