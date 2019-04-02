Motorcyclist dies following Hamilton crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in the Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest yesterday afternoon.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they were called to the crash at the intersection of Johnsview Terrace and Cobham Drive (SH1) shortly after 3.30pm.

Initial indications were that one person was seriously injured, but late last night police confirmed they had died.

The road was closed for a time but is now open.