Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in Canterbury this morning

One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Canterbury this morning.

Source: File image

Police say they were called to the intersection of Riccarton Road and Hansons Lane, in Upper Riccarton, at 6.47am.

The motorcyclist involved in the crash has died.

The intersection of Riccarton Road and Hansons Lane remains closed and traffic management is in place.

A police investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The serious crash unit is examining the scene.