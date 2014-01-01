Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Waikato

Source:
A person has died in a crash near Hauturu in Waikato this afternoon after a car and motorcycle collided about 3pm.
Police said CPR was given at the scene but the motorcyclist died from their injuries.
There is no further information available on whether anyone in the car was hurt, or the identity of the motorcyclist, Police said.
Kawhia Road is currently closed while the Police Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and motorists are advised to expect delays.
