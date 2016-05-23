Motorcyclist dies after collision with car north of Queenstown

Source:
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on Cardrona Valley Road north of Queenstown this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene about three kilometres south of Cardrona at about 3pm.
Police say a section of the road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
Diversions are in place at the intersections of Crown Range and State Highway 6, and Riverbank Road and Cardrona Valley Road.
