Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Whanganui

A motorcyclist seriously injured in a collision with a car on Anzac Parade in Whanganui earlier tonight has died.

The crash occurred at 6.15pm near Georgetti Road.

Police said on arrival, the car and any occupants had decamped from the scene.

In an update they said one person is assisting police in relation to the vehicle that was reported to have left the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.

The road is closed with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.