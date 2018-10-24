TODAY |

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Whanganui

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Accidents

A motorcyclist seriously injured in a collision with a car on Anzac Parade in Whanganui earlier tonight has died.

The crash occurred at 6.15pm near Georgetti Road.

Police said on arrival, the car and any occupants had decamped from the scene.

In an update they said one person is assisting police in relation to the vehicle that was reported to have left the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.

The road is closed with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live updates: Kiwis vs Lions - Second Test in Christchurch
2
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's ‘deft, yet ruthless piece of politics’ left Shane Jones, Winston Peters humiliated
3
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
4
Jogger assaulted while running in Auckland's North Shore
5
Hong Kong student's death after fall fuels more outrage against authorities
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Axed Antarctic study could still go ahead following 1 NEWS story

Auckland's 'creepy' Queen Street Santa retiring after 2019

Jogger assaulted while running in Auckland's North Shore

Concrete safety investigator 'surprised nobody had been killed' in buildings