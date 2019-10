A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a car near Otorohonga this evening.

Police say the crash happened on Kawhia Road (State Highway 31), near Tihiroa at 5.40pm.

Initial indications are that the driver of the car has sustained moderate to serious injuries.

The serious crash unit is en route to the crash scene.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 39 and Te Kawa Road.