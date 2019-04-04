TODAY |

Motorcyclist charged, bikes impounded after dangerous driving around Tauranga

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged and seven motorcycles have been impounded by police after a series of dangerous driving incidents around Tauranga on Sunday.

Police said reports were received from members of the public about five riders allegedly riding without helmets or safety gear, speeding and riding on both sides of the road, and on the footpath in Mount Maunganui.

Police tried to follow up on it, but they say because of the dangerous way the bikes were being driven, the group could not be stopped.

Later on Sunday, the group was seen driving dangerously again, this time in Ohauiti south of Tauranga.

Police arrested one person and the 20-year-old man will appear at court next month on driving charges.

Police are still looking to find the remaining riders, but said the bikes they were using have been impounded.

Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter called the riders' actions "incredibly dangerous" and said a member of the public, or the riders themselves, could have been seriously hurt.

