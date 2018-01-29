Motorcycle death brings road toll to 33

The death of a motorcycle pillion passenger in a Northland crash has brought the annual road toll to 33 before the end of January.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The crash happened about 1km from State Highway 1 at Whakapara, north of Whangarei, on Monday afternoon.

The passenger died at the scene.

It was the second death in Northland on Monday, with a motorcycle colliding with a car on State Highway 16, the Kaipara Coast Highway, earlier in the afternoon. The pillion passenger was also killed.

The scene of the fatal crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The road toll of 33 is three more than the same time last year.

Statistics from the Ministry of Transport show that 10 of this year's deaths have involved motorcycle crashes.