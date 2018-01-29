Motorbike passenger killed in three-vehicle crash northwest of Auckland

A motorbike passenger died and two people were injured in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the Kaipara Coast Highway northwest of Auckland this afternoon.

The scene of the fatal crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police were notified at 2.48pm and the crash on State Highway 16 has forced diversions for motorists returning to Auckland at the end of the Auckland Anniversary long weekend.

Police say a passenger on one of the bikes has died.

A motorcycle rider is in a serious condition and the driver of the car is in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Traffic control is in place for local diversions.