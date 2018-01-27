Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The motives behind a topless march for women's rights in Auckland tomorrow have been called into question.

Organisers of tomorrows A Glittery March For Consent say their only motivation is to raise awareness on the issue of consent, after a video of a woman with glitter covering her breasts being grabbed at Gisborne's Rhythm and Vines festival went viral.

However, one of the girls involved in the event says it wasn't her idea, but a journalist suggested the march to create a news event.

"Somebody asked me to walk down Queen Street topless and photograph it and put it on the media," says march organiser and grabbing victim Madeline Anello Kitzmiller.

Another organiser of the march, Jolene Guillum-Scott, has also told 1 NEWS she’s getting paid by a news agency.

"I don't really care much about making the money from the videos," says Ms Guillum-Scott. "I think we get like 60 per cent or something like that."

Both women have now started making money from the story having signed up to international news agency Caters which sells pictures and stories to media outlets.

Ms Guillum-Scott is also a make-up vlogger and will be selling $15 glitter pots at the protest.

She says she's just covering her costs and 50 per cent of the profits will go to charity.

Both of the women say they are not motivated by monetary gain, and only wanted to start a debate about sexual violence and consent.

However, journalism professor Wayne Hope says the situation muddies the waters.

"The issue is perfectly justified, it's about male harassment of women in public places, there's no question about that. The real issue is whether the publicity drowns out the issue, even if it happens inadvertently," he says.

Professor Hope says he is concerned the women are being exploited for commercial gain.

"The big issue here is who has control of the story, is it the young women involved, who want to publicise the issue of male harassment in public places, or is it Cater News Agency?" He says.

"Because if they have control over images, or some control, then who are they going to on-sell them to? A tabloid newspaper, that runs misogynist photos of young women?"

Caters News Agency did not respond to 1 NEWS' request for an interview.

Ms Kitzmiller emailed 1 NEWS with a joint statement tonight from herself and Ms Guillum-Scott. The statement again declared the idea for the march was from people working in the media and they deny making any profit.

"I just wanted to make it clear to you before anything is released on the news today that Jolene and I are the only founders and managers of the march, and that neither of us have any profit coming out of it," the statement said.

"Yes the IDEA started off because of suggestions by multiple media outlets that I could walk down queen street, but what came forth was mine and Jolene's decision to do the march and we've only had support from the media outlets we've been in contact with since.