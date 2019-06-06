TODAY |

Mother of three among the changing face of Aotearoa's frontline cops

Yesterday was graduation day for our latest recruitment of police officers.

A record 831 new cops have joined the force since July last year - including a boost to the number of Māori, Pasifika and Asian officers.

There has also been an 11 per cent increase in the number of women joining.

Among the changing face of the frontline is 52-year-old mother of three Susie Weeks.

She is taking up the challenge after dedicating most of her life to others.

"I've spent most of my time bringing up my family and doing the best I can for those 20 odd years and now it's my time to give it a go.

"I've always wanted to be in the police but as a young person I don't think I had the confidence," the new recruit told Seven Sharp.

Graduation is littered with fresh faces, but Susie reckons her maturity has been an advantage.

Constable Weeks will be on the beat in Hawke's Bay after a well-deserved week off.

    Susie Weeks is one of a record 831 new police officers who've joined the force over the last year. Source: Seven Sharp
