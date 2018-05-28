 

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'

Mother of the 16-year-old boy from James Cook High School in Manurewa who was assaulted in a bullying incident last week says her son doesn't feel safe there. 

A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

The bullying incident involved two or three others where they tripped him up, punched him once before he fell and hit his head on the ground. He was then taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Mother of the victim, who 1 NEWS have chosen not to name, told Stuff, her son returned to school the day after the assault but has since decided not to go back as he doesn't feel safe there. 

"All he remembers was having a confrontation with another kid and this bigger boy attacked him from behind and he lost consciousness - he's a bit blank on everything because of that. Nothing like this has ever happened to him before, it was a random attack and I just don't know why they did this to him."

The teen lost one tooth and chipped others in the assault.  

Neither the school, police or families involved have contacted Ms Dickson or her family since the night of the assault. 

"I haven't heard anything back [from the school], nobody has contacted me. We've had no contact from police, no apologies from the boys involved, we don't know what's happening or whether they'll be allowed to come back to the school."

"I'd be mad if those kids were allowed back because my son doesn't feel safe with them there."

The victim's mother is a former student of James Cook High School and although the school is saying this is the worst assault they'd ever had, she says bullying has always been an issue there. 

"I went to James Cook myself years ago and it was like that then and it wasn't stopped and it still hasn't been stopped now."

One of the boys involved who was suspended appeared before the schools Board of Trustees last night to decide whether he will be allowed to return. 

