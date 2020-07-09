Mother of slain police officer Matthew Hunt launches petition for parole and sentencing reform

The mother of slain police officer Matthew Hunt has launched a petition asking for parole and sentencing reform today, on what would have been Constable Hunt's 29th birthday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Constable Hunt was shot and killed mid-morning on June 19 during what police called a routine traffic stop in Massey, Auckland.

His mother Diane Hunt posted a message on Facebook today to mark his birthday and calling for change.

"Today is Matthew's 29th birthday. Rather than being able to celebrate my son's day I have started a petition which has been lodged with Parliament asking for parole and sentencing reform for the murder of police officers in New Zealand," she writes.

"Matthew deserved a life. He had so much to live for. He loved serving his country as a police officer, a role he thrived in. I have started this petition to offer a level of safety to our 14,000 serving police officers, Matthew's police family.

"If you feel the same please sign the petition and share. Thank you. We love you Matthew. This should never have happened."

Your playlist will load after this ad