TODAY |

Mother of slain police officer Matthew Hunt launches petition for parole and sentencing reform

Source:  1 NEWS

The mother of slain police officer Matthew Hunt has launched a petition asking for parole and sentencing reform today, on what would have been Constable Hunt's 29th birthday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mourners at the Eden Park service included family and friends, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and more than a 1000 fellow officers. Source: 1 NEWS

Constable Hunt was shot and killed mid-morning on June 19 during what police called a routine traffic stop in Massey, Auckland.

His mother Diane Hunt posted a message on Facebook today to mark his birthday and calling for change.

"Today is Matthew's 29th birthday. Rather than being able to celebrate my son's day I have started a petition which has been lodged with Parliament asking for parole and sentencing reform for the murder of police officers in New Zealand," she writes.

"Matthew deserved a life. He had so much to live for. He loved serving his country as a police officer, a role he thrived in. I have started this petition to offer a level of safety to our 14,000 serving police officers, Matthew's police family.

"If you feel the same please sign the petition and share. Thank you. We love you Matthew. This should never have happened."

The petition can be found here.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The emotional moment came at the end of the Auckland service. Source: 1 NEWS

A man has pleaded not guilty to Mr Hunt's murder, with the trial set to take place in July, 2021.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Victoria shatters its previous Covid-19 case record with 723 new diagnoses in 24 hours
2
Police to trial new handheld device that instantly detects cocaine, meth and MDMA
3
'A disgraceful and grubby act' – Health Minister unloads on Boag and Walker over leak
4
One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation as NZ hits 90 days since last community transmission
5
Queensland braces for Covid-19 community transmission after infected teens didn't quarantine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield to update NZ’s Covid-19 infection numbers

07:11

Auckland driving school that helps refugees learn to drive calls for volunteers

Police to trial new handheld device that instantly detects cocaine, meth and MDMA

Couple apologises for sheltering accused school shooter linked to 2018 Florida massacre