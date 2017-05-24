Mother who lost son to suicide demands MPs fix 'broken' mental health system

A mother who lost her son to suicide has made a powerful plea with MPs to fix the mental health system and not to offer empty election promises around it.

Corinda Taylor's son, Ross, committed suicide in 2013 and she has since collected 17,000 signatures on a petition with the help of Denise Kent, a health care worker, calling for an inquiry into what they say is a "broken" system.

"Many told us they simply could not access help and that the quality of care was sometimes just below expected standards," Ms Taylor told politicians at parliament today.

"Don't use the information from today to make idle election promises whilst our people are dying."

Both women travelled from Dunedin to Wellington to make their voices heard, and say while more money is needed, it is not the only answer.

Kent, of the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, told 1 NEWS, "if you throw money and don't change anything, you're not going to get the results."

"We want to aim for zero suicide," Ms Kent said.

Labour says it will launch an inquiry in its first 100 days of government, with leader Andrew Little saying he wants to "know where the gaps are."

"Some of the professionals are telling me, it's not about throwing a whole heap of money at it, it's about better use of the money we've got at the moment," Mr Little said.

More money for mental health services will be announced in tomorrow's budget, which will be part of a wider social investment package.

Where can I get support and help?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service