Mother of Hamilton teen in hospital recovering from toxic shock syndrome warns about risk of tampons

Laura Twyman

A Hamilton teenager who was diagnosed with toxic shock syndrome expects to be out of hospital by the middle of the week, with her mother warning others about the risk of using tampons.

Chloe Jordan's been in intensive care after the condition left her with acute kidney failure.
Chloe Jordan's been in ICU after she became ill over the weekend with acute kidney failure.

She's now in a stable condition and her mother Jessica Jordan says her health is improving each day.

"It's a long recovery because she has had that failure to her kidneys and internal organs, so it's just a matter of repairing herself and taking it easy," Ms Jordan said.

She also has a warning about the use of tampons saying: "It's just being aware of what you're putting inside your body."

Chloe's early symptoms included vomiting, diarrhea, a temperature, a dangerously low blood pressure, ulcers in her mouth and a rash.

"It was really scary," Ms Jordan said.

"They thought she might have meningitis or scarlet fever and then they realised quickly that she had toxic shock syndrome."

Toxic shock syndrome is caused by an airborne bacteria getting into the bloodstream.

Infectious diseases specialist at Auckland City hospital Associate Professor Mark Thomas says it’s a rare condition.

"It might be seen in any hospital in New Zealand one or two, maybe ten times a year," he said.

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.
The Ministry of Health says from 2010 to 2015 there was a total of 31 hospitalised cases.

A spokesperson says TSS can affect anyone, but it is more common among women when they are menstruating.

Of the hospitalisations for the syndrome between 2010 and 2015, 19 cases were females.

Associate Professor Mark Thomas says in the past toxic shock syndrome was associated with tampons that were made to be left in for long periods of time.

"Since those were discontinued it's not been a common problem associated with menstrual products," he said.

Chloe's mother was told by doctors her infection was likely caused by tampons.

She was using the brand Kotex, the same as that of American model Lauren Wasser, whose extreme case of toxic shock syndrome in 2012 had a drastic outcome. Both her legs were amputated.

In a statement to 1 NEWS about Chloe’s illness, Kotex said: "We are eager to understand the facts behind this case and are currently in contact with the family involved so we can understand this situation further".

Tampon products come with warnings on their boxes about the risk of toxic shock syndrome, with further details inside.

