Mother distraught after lengthy prison sentences handed down in Auckland over kidnapping of young woman

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

The mother of a woman who was kidnapped and violently assaulted last year was too distraught to talk outside court today after three people were sentenced over the crime.

The High Court Judge described how the 'callous and depraved abuse' was fuelled by P.
Source: 1 NEWS

Outside the Auckland High Court simply said "my daughter can't work" as a result of the attack.

Two women have been handed down lengthy prison sentences for two kidnappings and a series of violent assaults culminating in the attempted murder of a 19-year-old woman at Dome Valley, north of Auckland, in May, last year.

Julie-Ann Torrance was sentenced today at the High Court in Auckland to 16 years, seven months' jail. Nicola Jones was sentenced to 13 years, one month in prison.

Julie-Ann Torrance and Nicola Jones were sentenced today along with Wayne Blackett.
Source: 1 NEWS

A third person, Wayne Blackett, was sent to prison for 12 years 7 months for his part in the second kidnapping and attempted murder.

It was Blackett who administered the brutal blows to the victim's head with a hammer at Dome Valley.

Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey read out the victim's impact statement, in which she said these series of events "changed my life irreversibly".

"I will never be the way I was before," the victim said in her statement.

She spoke of the physical and emotional impact of the serious brain injuries she sustained, saying "I show my emotions in the wrong way".

She went on to describe how she now laughs at things that are sad and cries at things that are funny.

The victim, now aged 20, says it has taken a year of surgeries, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy that has enabled her to walk and function again.

Her recovery is ongoing.

Paul Hobbs

Crime and Justice

