 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Mother dies in Matamata crash that left husband and two kids injured

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man and two children are now in a stable condition after a crash yesterday near Matamata which left a 38-year-old woman dead.

A woman died after the accident last night.
Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police said in a statement that emergency services attended the one-car crash on State Highway 27 near Pohlen Road at 2.50pm.

Three other occupants of the car, a 53-year-old man said to be the woman's husband and two children aged 6 and 3, were taken to hospital in a serious condition according to St John.

Those three have since been upgraded to being in a stable condition.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood told Stuff the car had gone into a drain and onto its roof. 

Whitianga Crew of the Auckland and Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopters and the Waikato and Tauranga Rescue Helicopters attended the accident. 

The vehicle was said to have rolled. 

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating. 

Related

Accidents

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Kiwi director told Kimberlee Downs it was one of the most egoless shoot he’s ever worked on.

Taika Waititi busts Hollywood actress Hilary Swank trying to smuggle fruit out of NZ

2
The list of popular baby names is out.

Top New Zealand baby names of 2017 revealed

00:19
3
A woman died after the accident last night.

Mother dies in Matamata crash that left husband and two kids injured


00:30
4
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

LIVE: Will & Grace star calls out E! for gender inequality during Golden Globes red carpet interview with them

5

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 