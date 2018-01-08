Mother dies in Matamata crash that left husband and two kids injured

A man and two children are now in a stable condition after a crash yesterday near Matamata which left a 38-year-old woman dead.

Police said in a statement that emergency services attended the one-car crash on State Highway 27 near Pohlen Road at 2.50pm.

Three other occupants of the car, a 53-year-old man said to be the woman's husband and two children aged 6 and 3, were taken to hospital in a serious condition according to St John.

Those three have since been upgraded to being in a stable condition.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood told Stuff the car had gone into a drain and onto its roof.

Whitianga Crew of the Auckland and Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopters and the Waikato and Tauranga Rescue Helicopters attended the accident.

The vehicle was said to have rolled.