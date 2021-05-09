Mother 'desperate' to find daughter Chastity, 13, missing from Hamilton since Saturday

Police had provided new information as their efforts to track down a missing Waikato teenager continue.

13-year-old Hamilton girl Chastity hasn't been seen since yesterday. Source: Supplied

Chastity, 13, was last seen on Saturday around 5:45pm on Dey St in Hamilton and is thought to be in the Hamilton or Taupō area.

Police say several sightings of a girl matching Chastity's description entering a green jeep met came to nothing as they did not match up with the timeline of her going missing.

Clothing believed to be similar to what Chastity was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Source: Supplied

She was last seen wearing a white top, red patterned shorts and blue jandals. Police have released photos of similar clothing to that of which she may be wearing.

"We'd like to thank the public for their help and urge them to come forward with any information they may have," Police said on Facebook.

Meanwhile Chastity's mother Miss Walters says she’s desperate to find her daughter.

Walters had only moved to Hamilton on Saturday afternoon with her six children when the 13-year-old went missing that evening.

“I don’t think she was loving the fact we were moving, and I don’t know if she left with her friends but we just want her home,” she told 1 NEWS.

Walters says her and her family are out door knocking with police, as well as posting flyers around the Hamilton area.

“I just hope she’s got extra clothes,” Walters said.

