Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Police have spoken to the mother of a child who was captured on video clad in only a nappy wandering a South Auckland street alone. 

The footage was posted on Facebook yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child alone wailing "mummy". 

Inspector Wendy Spiller of Counties Manukau Police said they are aware of the video which was published on social media. 

"Police are conducting inquires and have identified the child and the child's mother and have spoken to her to establish what has occurred," Inspector Spiller said in a statement this afternoon. 

"The child's welfare remains the priority in this situation and Police are working with the family and the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki."

The post on Facebook was captioned: "She was running towards a different direction from home before this video.

"I saw her and called her come here, but she was scared of me, took her home and no one was home."

The video shows the toddler walking with the woman towards a house, she knocks and yells "hello", and the upset child hides behind a door crying.

Then she walks outside where a car has pulled up at the property. She asks a woman in the car, "Your son? With no clothes on?".

The woman in the car answers, "yeah", and is surprised to hear the child was out on the road. 

NZ Herald reported the woman in the car commented on Facebook her brother was inside and looking after the female toddler, but "she always [does] this - walk out if she [doesn't] see me". 

The woman told NZ Herald she was not the mother of the toddler, but instead the aunt. 

The Facebook video has been watched over 100,000 times with almost 2,000 mostly negative comments aimed at the caregiver of the toddler. 

Police said anyone with concerns about a child's welfare should contact Police.

"If it's an immediate issue, don't hesitate to call 111," they said. 

