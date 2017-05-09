 

Mother of autistic teen says health system let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

The mother of an autistic teenager says the health system let her son down by committing him to care under the Mental Health Act when he has no mental health disorders. 

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.
Two months ago, doctors committed Karen Lende's 14-year-old son to care after he became aggressive getting ready for school and police were called. 

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the teen. 

Taranaki DHB Child Psychiatrist, Dr Yariv Doron says, "the act is only called upon when there is an imminent severe risk to the client himself or towards others".

Mrs Lende maintains committing her son was an over reaction and that health authorities didn't understand his autistic behaviour. 

"He's autistic. He's not mentally disturbed," Mrs Lende told 1 NEWS. 

After a week at Taranaki Base Hospital, Mrs Lende's son was driven from New Plymouth to Auckland's Starship Hospital for further assessment, where doctors concluded there were no signs of mental illness. 

"It's quite shocking for that not to be recognised in New Plymouth," said his mother.

It's rare for teenagers under the age of fifteen to be sectioned, with just five treated using in-patient order under the Mental Health Act in 2015. 


