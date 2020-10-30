Mother of assisted dying advocate Lecretia Seales speaks out after referendum victory

The mother of euthanasia campaigner Lecretia Seales has expressed delight at today’s preliminary referendum result which saw a victory for supporters of the End of Life Act Bill.

The preliminary referendum results show 65.2 per cent - or 1,574,645 Kiwis - were in favour of the End of Life Choice Act coming into force.

Those voting no totalled 33.8 per cent of the vote (815,829), with one per cent not casting a clear vote.

Shortly after the announcement, Shirley Seales spoke on behalf of her daughter Lecretia at Parliament.

“Lecretia gave up those last few months of her life to campaign for this, so it’s just an awesome result.”

Lecretia was a Wellington based lawyer who became an advocate of assisted dying before dying from a brain tumour in 2015 at the age of 42.

“I would like to have the choice to have my doctor give me something if things become too unbearable,” she said before her passing.

David Seymour also addressed Parliament, hailing Kiwis voting in favour of introducing assisted dying as a "momentous moment".

"This is a momentous moment for the whole country," the ACT Party leader told 1 NEWS.

"We’ve all become a more compassionate more humane society that gives vulnerable people suffering at the end of their life real choice and dignity under the law. And I was pretty relieved to see it happen."

Seymour gave credit to other politicians who also championed the cause over the years.

