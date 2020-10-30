TODAY |

Mother of assisted dying advocate Lecretia Seales speaks out after referendum victory

Source:  1 NEWS

The mother of euthanasia campaigner Lecretia Seales has expressed delight at today’s preliminary referendum result which saw a victory for supporters of the End of Life Act Bill.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The End of Life Choice Act passed by an overwhelming 65.2 per cent. Source: 1 NEWS

The preliminary referendum results show 65.2 per cent - or 1,574,645 Kiwis - were in favour of the End of Life Choice Act coming into force.

Those voting no totalled 33.8 per cent of the vote (815,829), with one per cent not casting a clear vote.

Shortly after the announcement, Shirley Seales spoke on behalf of her daughter Lecretia at Parliament.

“Lecretia gave up those last few months of her life to campaign for this, so it’s just an awesome result.”

Lecretia was a Wellington based lawyer who became an advocate of assisted dying before dying from a brain tumour in 2015 at the age of 42.

Cancer-struck lawyer Lecretia Seales. Source: 1 NEWS

“I would like to have the choice to have my doctor give me something if things become too unbearable,” she said before her passing.

David Seymour also addressed Parliament, hailing Kiwis voting in favour of introducing assisted dying as a "momentous moment".

"This is a momentous moment for the whole country," the ACT Party leader told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Preliminary results reveal nearly two-thirds voted in favour of the End of Life Choice Act. Source: 1 NEWS

"We’ve all become a more compassionate more humane society that gives vulnerable people suffering at the end of their life real choice and dignity under the law. And I was pretty relieved to see it happen."

Seymour gave credit to other politicians who also championed the cause over the years.

Campaigners against the End of Life Choice Act express concern over referendum results

"I am really proud to have been associated with this, other members of Parliament have come through and worked really hard and through no fault of their own don’t get their name on a Bill like this.

"I’m one of the lucky ones that has been able to do something so I’m proud of that achievement."

New Zealand
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former Wallaby comes out as gay, opens up about struggles with sexuality and Israel Folau
2
Givealittle page launched to help grieving family after newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack
3
Truck catches fire in the middle of busy Auckland motorway, blocking north and southbound lanes
4
Man jailed for nearly six years after killing 17-month-old Auckland toddler
5
Jacinda Ardern finally reveals which way she voted in recreational cannabis referendum
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:04

Truck catches fire in the middle of busy Auckland motorway, blocking north and southbound lanes
00:34

Chlöe Swarbrick optimistic in light of unsuccessful cannabis referendum

Whakatāne man's death now being treated as a homicide
00:42

David Seymour hails 'momentous moment' as Kiwis vote in favour of introducing assisted dying