Mother and grandmother jailed after smoking drugs while baby died in hot car

The mother and grandmother of an eight-month-old boy who died in a hot car while they smoked drugs have been jailed for three years each.

Source: istock.com

The family members of Isaiah Neil (also known as Te Whetu) were sentenced in the High Court at Rotorua today. 

The infant died after being left in a hot car while his caregivers smoked synthetic cannabis at Taneatua in 2015.

His mother Lacey Te Whetu, who admitted manslaughter, and grandmother, Donna Parangi, 52, who was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury, were both sentenced to three years' jail.

Isaiah's father and Shane Neil, who also pleaded guilty to manslaughter, is eligible for home detention and his sentencing was put off until a suitable address could be found.

During the trial, the jury was told Isaiah was left in a station wagon at Parangi's home in Taneatua while Parangi and his parents used drugs and passed out.

Experts believed the temperature in the car would have been as high as 45C for between 90 minutes and two hours.

