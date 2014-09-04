Mother and child saved after being swept out to sea at rough West Auckland beach

A mother and child are lucky to be alive after being swept out to sea near West Auckland's Bethells Beach today.

Bethells Beach Source: 1 NEWS

Surf Live Saving New Zealand says it was alerted to the incident at O'Neill's Beach, just north of Bethells, shortly after midday.

It was the same location where a fisherman lost his life after being swept off rocks on Monday.

Today, lifeguards arrived on scene within 15 minutes but the mother and child were back on shore.

They were losing consciousness and showing signs of exhaustion and shocks.

They were given first aid before one of them was flown to hospital.

The other was treated by St John paramedics at the surf club.

In total Surf Life Saving Northern Region had been called to six serious rescues in six days, with a woman losing her life north of Piha on Tuesday.

SLSNR chief executive Matt Williams said it’s been the busiest winter in recent memory.