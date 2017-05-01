Mother and baby forced to spend six months at Christchurch hospital, finally able to return to Australia

Mother Brodie Soster is finally back home in Australia after spending more than six months in Christchurch Women's Hospital with her new born baby girl.

Billie Ave Stevens was born premature and only given a 30 to 40% chance of survival. Source: Supplied

Brodie, arrived in New Zealand in October last year while 25 weeks pregnant to holiday with family, when she started to have severe upper abdominal pain which she originally thought was heartburn, 9News reported.

Once the pain spread to her shoulder however, her family encouraged her to see a doctor, where the New Zealand-born expectant mother discovered she had high blood pressure and protein in her urine.

Tests revealed the heartbreaking news that her unborn baby had stopped growing and her liver was in shutdown.

Upon hearing of the dire news, her partner Scott and both sets of grandparents rushed from Australia to be there for the birth.

Born on October 5, Billie Ave Stevens was born premature, weighing only 510 grams, and given a 30 to 40 percent chance of survival.

Billie's first 197 days were spent in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit before the family could return home to Brisbane.

Brodie told 1 NEWS NOW the first part of their journey was a "blur".

"We would have been lost with the doctors and nurses at Christchurch women's hospital," she said.

"They did so much for Billie and the work they did in getting us back to Australia makes me super proud to be a Kiwi, and pretty angry at the Australian system for not doing more to help us get home, especially considering Scott and I both served in the Army."

She said watching Billie fight for her life made "everything hazy".

"It wasn't until a few months in when it calmed down a bit that I did start to really miss my family and friends."

In order to try and help with some of the financial hardship, Scott's sister, Louise, founded a Go Fund Me page, managing to raise more than $26,000 to date.

Brodie thanked the support she had from family and friends during the ordeal.