 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Mother and baby forced to spend six months at Christchurch hospital, finally able to return to Australia

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mother Brodie Soster is finally back home in Australia after spending more than six months in Christchurch Women's Hospital with her new born baby girl.

Billie Ave Stevens was born premature and only given a 30 to 40% chance of survival.

Billie Ave Stevens was born premature and only given a 30 to 40% chance of survival.

Source: Supplied

Brodie, arrived in New Zealand in October last year while 25 weeks pregnant to holiday with family, when she started to have severe upper abdominal pain which she originally thought was heartburn, 9News reported.

Once the pain spread to her shoulder however, her family encouraged her to see a doctor, where the New Zealand-born expectant mother discovered she had high blood pressure and protein in her urine.

Tests revealed the heartbreaking news that her unborn baby had stopped growing and her liver was in shutdown.

Upon hearing of the dire news, her partner Scott and both sets of grandparents rushed from Australia to be there for the birth.

Born on October 5, Billie Ave Stevens was born premature, weighing only 510 grams, and given a 30 to 40 percent chance of survival.

Billie's first 197 days were spent in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit before the family could return home to Brisbane.

Brodie told 1 NEWS NOW the first part of their journey was a "blur".

"We would have been lost with the doctors and nurses at Christchurch women's hospital," she said. 

"They did so much for Billie and the work they did in getting us back to Australia makes me super proud to be a Kiwi, and pretty angry at the Australian system for not doing more to help us get home, especially considering Scott and I both served in the Army."

She said watching Billie fight for her life made "everything hazy". 

"It wasn't until a few months in when it calmed down a bit that I did start to really miss my family and friends."

In order to try and help with some of the financial hardship, Scott's sister, Louise, founded a Go Fund Me page, managing to raise more than $26,000 to date.

Brodie thanked the support she had from family and friends during the ordeal.

The young family landed back in Australia last week, but are still in hospital waiting to be discharged after their unforgettable experience in New Zealand.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election


2
Brodie Soster is finally back home in Australia with her daughter Billie.

Mother and baby forced to spend six months at Christchurch hospital, finally able to return to Australia

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:29
4
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

07:05
5
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.


02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ