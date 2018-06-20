 

Mother and adult son injured during attempted robbery of an Auckland dairy

A mother and her adult son were the victims of a stabbing during and attempted robbery of an Auckland dairy last night.

Two people were stabbed during an attempted robbery of a dairy in Grey Lynn last night.
They received serious and critical injuries in the aggravated robbery, but are both now in a stable condition after they both had surgery in Auckland Hospital.

Three people are currently assisting police with their inquiries over the incident at the Grey Lynn store.

"This appears to be an unprovoked and violent attack and police are determined to hold the offenders to account," Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, said.

"We’' like to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to apprehend those responsible for this attack."

Investigators and forensic specialists are currently a conducting a scene examination.

Earlier, police said two men, one armed with a knife, had entered the store on Great North Road in Grey Lynn and become involved in an altercation behind the counter.

The two men then fled towards Tuarangi Road before police and ambulance were called to the scene at 7.15pm.

