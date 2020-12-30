TODAY |

'Mostly fine' New Year's Day weather for North Island, heavy rain forecast in Otago

Source:  1 NEWS

People across the North Island can expect good weather on New Year’s Day, but parts of Otago could be in for heavy rain, according to MetService.

Auckland's Mairangi Bay (file picture). Source: istock.com

The weather service says to expect a, "mostly fine New Year’s Day for the North Island, with temperatures close to average for this time of year".

Auckland is set for a hot and humid start to the day with a high of 24C expected with a potential for light showers in the morning as clouds build throughout Friday.

READ MORE
Fine New Year's Eve weather in store for Auckland and Wellington, MetService forecasts

Hamilton is in store for a fine day for most of tomorrow with a high of 25C and westerly breezes. There's a slight chance of rain in the afternoon before it settles in for a wet weekend.

Tomorrow's looking to be a fine start to the year for Wellington with high cloud and northerly winds. Temperatures are set to peak at 19C. 

As unstable weather conditions continue over the weekend for most of the North Island, central and upper regions can expect a strong possibility for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those in the North Island should be fine but further south, some may need a raincoat. Source: 1 NEWS

Fine weather continues for the top of the South Island tomorrow with cloudy periods and light winds forecast for Nelson, along with a high of 20C.  

According to MetService, an incoming low-pressure front at the bottom of the country is set to bring a a dumping of rain in the next few days.

"Temperatures in the upper atmosphere cool down significantly (a cold pool) bringing unsettled conditions to most South Island areas, although Nelson and Marlborough should stay fine," MetService said in a statement. 

It's a mixed bag for Christchurch and the West Coast tomorrow with fine spells in the morning before turning to showers as northwesterlies shift south west. There's a potential for thunderstorms in the Canterbury foothills from the afternoon as the wet weather sets in. 

Dunedin is in for a wet New Year's Day which is forecast into the weekend. A heavy rain watch is in force for north Otago, Dunedin and Clutha from 9 am Friday until 3 am Sunday as the bad weather persists. 

MetService says showers over the south and west coasts of the South Island should ease by Monday as weather conditions become less unsettled. 

Click here to see the weather forecast for your region

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
2
Officers at Waikeria 'working in horrible conditions', union says, as prisoners continue riot
3
Search underway for 19-year-old man missing from Rhythm and Vines
4
Dave Dobbyn, ex-Air NZ boss Rob Fyfe among Kiwis receiving New Year's Honours accolades
5
Australia on alert after highly infectious Covid-19 variant found
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

2020 in review: New Zealanders we lost

Former Speaker David Carter awarded knighthood in New Year's Honours list

2020 in review: The top political moments

Person dies in crash near Christchurch Airport