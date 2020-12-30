'Mostly fine' New Year's Day weather for North Island, heavy rain forecast in Otago

People across the North Island can expect good weather on New Year’s Day, but parts of Otago could be in for heavy rain, according to MetService.

Auckland's Mairangi Bay (file picture). Source: istock.com

The weather service says to expect a, "mostly fine New Year’s Day for the North Island, with temperatures close to average for this time of year".

Auckland is set for a hot and humid start to the day with a high of 24C expected with a potential for light showers in the morning as clouds build throughout Friday.

Hamilton is in store for a fine day for most of tomorrow with a high of 25C and westerly breezes. There's a slight chance of rain in the afternoon before it settles in for a wet weekend.

Tomorrow's looking to be a fine start to the year for Wellington with high cloud and northerly winds. Temperatures are set to peak at 19C.

As unstable weather conditions continue over the weekend for most of the North Island, central and upper regions can expect a strong possibility for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

Fine weather continues for the top of the South Island tomorrow with cloudy periods and light winds forecast for Nelson, along with a high of 20C.

According to MetService, an incoming low-pressure front at the bottom of the country is set to bring a a dumping of rain in the next few days.

"Temperatures in the upper atmosphere cool down significantly (a cold pool) bringing unsettled conditions to most South Island areas, although Nelson and Marlborough should stay fine," MetService said in a statement.

It's a mixed bag for Christchurch and the West Coast tomorrow with fine spells in the morning before turning to showers as northwesterlies shift south west. There's a potential for thunderstorms in the Canterbury foothills from the afternoon as the wet weather sets in.

Dunedin is in for a wet New Year's Day which is forecast into the weekend. A heavy rain watch is in force for north Otago, Dunedin and Clutha from 9 am Friday until 3 am Sunday as the bad weather persists.

MetService says showers over the south and west coasts of the South Island should ease by Monday as weather conditions become less unsettled.