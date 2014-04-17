Most younger voters undecided about which party to vote for in September's election

Two out of three New Zealand voters aged between 18 and 25 say they're not sure which party to support come election day on September 23, according to a recent survey.

Voting sign (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Three quarters of those surveyed say they do intend to vote in the general election.

The Research Association New Zealand conducted the study, where 669 young Kiwi's were surveyed across the country last month.

RANZ chief executive Robert Bree says the aim of the study was to "understand what younger voters are thinking in the build up to the election in this post-Trump, post-Brexit era."

"With fewer than five months till the election, it is important younger voters are encouraged to exercise their right to vote," he said.

During the 2014 general election, 37 per cent of enrolled 18-25 year olds did not vote according to the Electoral Commission.

The highest percentage of intending voters came from Wellington at 82 per cent and the lowest from Auckland at 72 per cent.