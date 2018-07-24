Most watched: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges

 

This story was first published on Tuesday July 24

National Party leader Simon Bridges accused the Government of 'going soft' on beneficiaries. Source: Parliament TV

Winston Peters had the House laughing during Question Time today, when he joked he made the Acting Prime Minister job look "too easy" during a debate on benefit sanctions.

National Party leader Simon Bridges accused the Government of "going soft" on beneficiaries, saying it didn't believe in sanctions for those on benefits, such as being drug free and proving they are actively looking for work.

"How can he (Mr Peters) stand here and defend the policies of Labour and the Greens to soften obligations, remove sanctions and put more people on welfare when he clearly doesn't believe in it himself and his colleagues have actively advocated getting the neffs off the couch with sanctions," Mr Bridges questioned.

Mr Peters alluded to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in his answer, who is currently absent from Parliament on maternity leave.

"Because the programme that we have advocated for getting the neffs off the couch is about getting work for them in the first place.

"You can't get them off the couch if there is no place to go and work at, that's the difference.

"I'm concerned about Jacinda Ardern calling me and saying 'I better stay, this job looks too easy,'" Mr Peters joked drawing laughs.

The answer didn't appease Mr Bridges who pushed for an answer to his question.

"Will the Acting Prime Minister give a straight answer as to whether his Government is going soft on sanctions and allowing people to languish on the benefit?"

Mr Peters repeated his assertion that "you have to have work for them and work we will have".

