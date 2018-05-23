 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Note: This story was first published on Wednesday May 23 

Question Time ended early for National Party deputy Paula Bennett today, after she walked out over a disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard over supplementary questions. 

Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.
Source: Parliament TV

"Nah, I'm leaving," Ms Bennett said to Speaker Trevor Mallard after a heated discussion about the adding and removal of supplementary questions. "What a waste of time."

The exchange began earlier, when Ms Bennett asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, "Can she confirm as a result to the delay to the implementation of the Winter Energy Payment, superannuitants will be around $300 worse off this year than they would have been following National's proposed tax cuts?"

Ms Ardern said the tax cuts were cancelled to invest in low and middle-income New Zealanders. 

Ms Bennett asked how the delay was justified over the introduction of the tertiary fees-free policy.

Tensions rose during a question between Paula Bennett and Jacinda Ardern.
Source: Parliament TV

"Making the largest changes to the welfare system in over a decade can be a complex exercise," Ms Ardern replied. 

Ms Bennett asked why the fees-free policy, calling it a "bribe", was more important than Labour's promises on health, education and police.

Speaker Trevor Mallard made Ms Bennett rephrase her question, not using the word 'bribe'. 

Ms Ardern answered the question, calling it a "narrow view" of the policy, then added, "If it's a bribe, will you reverse it?"

The National deputy highlighted the PM's use of the word, to which Mr Mallard said, "the Prime Minister could well of been reflecting the inappropriate comment of the Member."

National MP Gerry Brownlee made a Point of Order, after a disagreement over the removal of an Opposition question, asking if the question would be reinstated. 

Mr Mallard said no, then before Ms Bennett begins speaking again, voices could be heard in the background. Mr Mallard stood up again to say the Opposition lost five questions.

He then made Mr Brownlee stand, withdraw and apologise.

Ms Bennett said the taking away and gaining of supplementary questions "does question our ability as the Opposition to put the government on notice". 

Mr Mallard said supplementary questions were at his discretion. He said National had done "very well" out of that approach. 

Ms Bennett tried to make a Point of Order. Mr Mallard did not allow it, and said if she wanted another supplementary she could take it. 

"Nah, I'm leaving," Ms Bennett said. "What a waste of time."

She has since returned to the chamber. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:37
1
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

01:43
2

Listen: Simon Barnett reveals wife Jodi has a brain tumour, as he struggles to hold back the tears on air - 'I get so scared'


3

Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

4
Police car generic.

One dead after Hawke's Bay crash involving car and logging truck

5
This week we discuss the regional fuel tax, which combined with the National fuel tax will see Aucklanders paying 20 cents more a litre for petrol.

Fuel company offers 'some relief' from record petrol prices with 12 cents off - but it's only temporary

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


Auckland police officer should not have tasered man in the back, IPCA finds

The man who was tasered suffered facial injuries and was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground after tasering.

Snow in central Otago.

Photos: Snow-hit Kiwis share their breathtaking photos of picturesque (and freezing) Central Otago on social media

The big chill this week is forecast to continue.


04:44
That’s in response to health experts who say banning cigarettes is the only way NZ will reach the smoke free by 2025 goal.

Smokefree activist says a ban on cigarettes would be premature: 'You make criminals of people previously addicted'

The government's goal is to make NZ smoke free by 2025.


00:51
Snow and ice has forced the closure of the Desert Rd and the Crown Range road.

Watch: Snow transforms parts of deep south into night-time winter wonderland as big chill hits the country

TVNZ1 Breakfast viewers have sent in photos of the snow falling where they are.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 