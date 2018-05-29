Most watched video: Auckland cyclist receives 'instant karma' after running red light in front of police car on Tamaki Drive

Source:
A cyclist has received instant karma after allegedly breaking the law in front of a police car in Auckland.
The incident occurred yesterday at the intersection of Tamaki Drive and Solent Street, in Parnell, Newshub reports.
The cyclist was spotted by police running a red light, right in the path of a turning truck.
Dashcam footage captured by truck driver Roy van Geffen shows the cyclist running the red light and a police car doing a U-turn in pursuit.
Mr Van Geffen then posted the video on Facebook, writing that it was: "Instant Karma for this idiot cyclist".
"There's a dedicated cycle lane on that road but the pricks still want to ride on the road," Mr van Geffen told NZME.
