Most watched video: Auckland cyclist receives 'instant karma' after running red light in front of police car on Tamaki Drive

A cyclist has received instant karma after allegedly breaking the law in front of a police car in Auckland.

The incident occurred yesterday at the intersection of Tamaki Drive and Solent Street, in Parnell, Newshub reports.

The cyclist was spotted by police running a red light, right in the path of a turning truck.

Dashcam footage captured by truck driver Roy van Geffen shows the cyclist running the red light and a police car doing a U-turn in pursuit.

Mr Van Geffen then posted the video on Facebook, writing that it was: "Instant Karma for this idiot cyclist".