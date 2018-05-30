 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most watched: Scary video shows man with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story first ran on Thursday May 31

Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.
Source: Facebook

The footage surfaced after a war between gangs of youths from the Savaii villages of Salelologa and Salelavalu erupted on the weekend.

A terrified looking young man is seen kneeling down in the video, as other men threaten him in the background, before striking him in the head and pushing a gun into his cheek.

According to a translation by the NZ Herald one of the men then tells their captive to speak.

"Shh, say something - louder! Who are you? Are you from Salelologa?

"Apologise to Salelāvalu."

Police Superintendent Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo told the NZ Herald two men have been arrested over the video and have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and could still face other charges.

They also report that the two men are aged 21 and 36, both are due to appear in court on June 26.

This video comes after footage surfaced on Monday showing armed young men rampaging through the Salelologa Market on Savaii.

The video, which showed the men flipping tables and intimidating innocent bystanders who look on in terror, had over 100,000 views since being posted on Facebook.

One man appears to be armed with a machete, while another carries a long rifle.

According to a report from the Samoa Observer the incident came after men blocked a road leading to the wharf earlier in the day. The men reportedly threw rocks at those stuck in traffic from their blockade and searched vehicles.

The Samoa Planet reports that this led to a "war" between two villages that culminated in the attack on the market. They report that police and church ministers have since intervened to help stop the violence.

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Two people were seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred on a major tourist road.

Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

2
Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

'It should be scrapped': Sir Clive Woodward moans about Babas' game after England's 60 point hiding, ex-Manu Samoa star labels him a cry baby

00:28
3
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

02:17
4
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

5
Medial staff discoverer the four-month-old had fractures to her ribs, arms, legs and skull when she was admitted last month.

Eleven-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her home, mum charged by police


00:52
Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Most watched: Scary video shows man with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

Two men have since been arrested over the incident.

00:23
Scaffolding covering a high-rise Sydney construction site has caught fire, with dramatic footage showing flames shooting up the building.

Watch: Sydney CBD high-rise engulfed with flames after scaffolding catches on fire

Workers have described the speed with which building lit up - "You could see balls of hay catching on fire."

02:59

'Is there a need for hats or beanies?' Board considers rule change after Southland principal bans beanies on school grounds

It's cold in Winton, but woolly hats are off limits in class.


00:25
Two people were seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred on a major tourist road.

Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

Over a dozen people were hurt, including two seriously, when the bus rolled on a major tourist route.


05:04
Dalton says Team New Zealand made the decision that their America’s Cup defence in 2021 should be seen by everybody.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton says making America's Cup coverage accessible was a priority for the team - 'Wherever you are in the country, you’ll be able to watch it'

The America's Cup holders are delighted Kiwis around the country will be able to watch defence in 2021.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 