Most watched: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

This story was first published on Thursday June 28.

Teen father Noa Woolloff is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.

Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.
Mr Woolloff was a father at 16 and also the head boy of his school, and when his story was first told, he said he faced condescension and judgement - "people not believing in young parents' abilities to do great things".

But now - that has changed to admiration and congratulation.

"I've just really tried my best to put a voice to this and to break such a taboo stereotype," he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme.

Mr Woolloff is speaking at the 2018 Youth Awards this year, and says his message will be around diversity.

"We're all different and there are some fantastic young people in that room doing some remarkable things.

"I hope that through my message [that can] help them break a stereotype and help them do the same through whatever stereotype they may be facing - or any background or adversity too."

The high school Head Boy who faced criticism for becoming a teen dad is using his story to break the stigma around young parents.
Aside form speaking engagements, Mr Woolloff is also running a charity called 'Increase' which produces clothes and gives 100 per cent of the profit to charities which empower teen parents with leadership training opportunities.

His three-year-old daughter Kyla is growing up fast, and "lights up my world completely", he says.

"It's the journey you go on, you've got this little human you're responsible for and it's probably one of the biggest challenges that life can ever throw at you - it's just remarkable watching them grow and being there for them."

Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

